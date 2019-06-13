Here are 23 examples of the worst car parking in Derry in 2019
Unless it is an emergency, there can be no excuse for careless car parking in Derry.
Poor car parking frustrates many of us and sad to say it is a problem that is alive and well in Derry today - here are 23 examples of some of the worst car parking the city has seen since the beginning of 2019 - a big thank you to Derry Parking Berts for allowing us to use these photographs - check them out on Facebook and Twitter.
1. Strand Road
Footpath! Foot! Path! The clue is in the word foot!!!