Here are 23 examples of the worst car parking in Derry in 2019

Unless it is an emergency, there can be no excuse for careless car parking in Derry.

Poor car parking frustrates many of us and sad to say it is a problem that is alive and well in Derry today - here are 23 examples of some of the worst car parking the city has seen since the beginning of 2019 - a big thank you to Derry Parking Berts for allowing us to use these photographs - check them out on Facebook and Twitter.

1. Strand Road Footpath! Foot! Path! The clue is in the word foot!!! Derry Parking Berts other Buy a Photo

2. Sainsbury's Car Park, Strand Road The driver of this car is inventive if nothing else - if you can't find a parking space, just invent one. Derry Parking Berts other Buy a Photo

3. Ballinska Road (Springtown Industrial Estate) There has been zero attempt to park this car correctly. Derry Parking Berts other Buy a Photo

4. High Street, Derry Just because you drive a big car doesn't give you carte blanche to park on double yellow lines. Derry Parking Berts other Buy a Photo

View more