Literally, abandoned on a footpath in Derry city centre.

Here are 23 examples of the worst car parking in Derry in 2019

Unless it is an emergency, there can be no excuse for careless car parking in Derry.

Poor car parking frustrates many of us and sad to say it is a problem that is alive and well in Derry today - here are 23 examples of some of the worst car parking the city has seen since the beginning of 2019 - a big thank you to Derry Parking Berts for allowing us to use these photographs - check them out on Facebook and Twitter.

Footpath! Foot! Path! The clue is in the word foot!!!

1. Strand Road

Derry Parking Berts
The driver of this car is inventive if nothing else - if you can't find a parking space, just invent one.

2. Sainsbury's Car Park, Strand Road

Derry Parking Berts
There has been zero attempt to park this car correctly.

3. Ballinska Road (Springtown Industrial Estate)

Derry Parking Berts
Just because you drive a big car doesn't give you carte blanche to park on double yellow lines.

4. High Street, Derry

Derry Parking Berts
