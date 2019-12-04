Horse injured after running into path of oncoming vehicle - PSNI searching for owner

The PSNI is trying to identify the owner of a black coloured horse after it escaped from a field and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The collision occurred shortly after 10.00pm on Learmount Road near Claudy on Thursday November 28, 2019.

"The horse was then placed in a nearby field," confirmed the PSNI.

"Police are keen to speak with anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that may help.

"Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950-22/11/19," added the PSNI.