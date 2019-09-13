Increasing concerns over Muff traffic issues

Concerns have once again been raised over traffic calming at Muff, following another road traffic collision in the village.

Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting in Carndonagh, Councillor Terry Crossan asked that Donegal County Council look at measures which can increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.

He said: “There is an ongoing issue with traffic calming in Muff. Unfortunately, there was another accident in the vicinity of the play park and The Treehouse (Bar and Restaurant).

“We had a recent meeting with the Muff Community Group and the Gardai, where we outlined a number of issues. I’d ask the council if they could revisit this, with a view to getting a look again at this.”

Earlier this year, a protest was held in the village of Muff to highlight the ongoing problem of speeding through the village. The short protest was organised by Councillor Jack Murray and Colr Terry Crossan in conjunction with members of the Muff Residents’ Group.

Speaking at the time, Colr Crossan said: “We believe that the Gardaí need to be more proactive in enforcing speed limits and that random speed prevention measures should be introduced by way of a deterrent.

“Donegal County Council also need to fast track the current plans to their road design team to review speed limits and traffic calming in the village and at other dangerous locations across South Inishowen.”

Colr Crossan said there were concerns that someone would be ‘seriously injured or killed.’ It followed a ‘near-miss’ in March, during which a car slowed up and indicated to turn right into a petrol station. While the car was stationary waiting on oncoming traffic to pass, a large HGV lorry could not get stopped in time to avoid a rear end impact and had to swerve left towards the footpath.

In July, a collision took place in Muff between a motorbike and two cars.