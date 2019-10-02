Met Office issues Derry with yellow status Storm Lorenzo wind alert

The Met Office has issued a yellow status wind warning for Derry and other parts of the North.
The weather system responsible for the high winds is ex-hurricane Lorenzo.
The alert was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 3:00pm and 10:00pm on Wednesday.
The warning applies to every county in the North except Fermanagh.
"South-easterly winds will increase during Thursday, bringing gusts of 50 mph to Northern Ireland, whilst exposed coastal locations and high ground may see gusts of 55-60 mph.
"The winds will ease early in the night," reads the warning on the Met Office website.