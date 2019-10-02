Met Office issues Derry with yellow status Storm Lorenzo wind alert

The Met Office has issued a yellow status wind warning for Derry and other parts of the North.

The weather system responsible for the high winds is ex-hurricane Lorenzo.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Hurricane Lorenzo twice in the Northeastern Atlantic Ocean to obtain a full picture, stitched together, of the large storm.

The alert was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 3:00pm and 10:00pm on Wednesday.

The warning applies to every county in the North except Fermanagh.

"South-easterly winds will increase during Thursday, bringing gusts of 50 mph to Northern Ireland, whilst exposed coastal locations and high ground may see gusts of 55-60 mph.

"The winds will ease early in the night," reads the warning on the Met Office website.