N.I. motorist crashes car with R plates through clothes shop window

This is what happened when a motorist crashed a car through the window of a clothes shop in Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon.

The image was shared on social media by Cop/Vosa Watch Derry.

The incident happened earlier today. (Photo courtesy of Cop/Vosa Watch)

MORE NEWS: Man in N.I. car park says 'I am waiting on my wife' - seconds later P.S.N.I. find drugs and £6,000 in cash

The incident occurred on Railway Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone shortly after midday on Friday.

P.S.N.I. officers and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene.

There are no further details.

MORE NEWS: Watch the moment Theresa May broke down and started crying during her speech outside 10 Downing Street