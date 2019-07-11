N.I. Twelfth of July 2019: traffic and travel advice

Parades and celebrations will be taking place across 18 different locations in N.I. Here are the details of all of the parades, as well as the routes they will be taking.

Ahoghill

A procession of 16 Lodges, accompanied by nine bands will take part in the family oriented, local demonstration, which is hosted alternatively in Ahoghill, Cullybackey and Portglenone.

The main parade is due to commence from the Galgorm Road (main Ballymena line) / Killane Road junction at 12.30pm, and then proceed towards the village centre via the Ballymena Road, Main Street, The Diamond, Portglenone Road, Glebe Road, Church Street, returning through the Diamond area to the Village Playing Fields on the Cullybackey Road.

Augher

Orangemen and Bands participating in the parade will gather at the assembly field on the Favour Royal Road, Augher.

The Parade will commence at 12.15pm. The procession will be headed by visiting Brethren from Co Monaghan followed in turn by Annahoe District and Fivemiletown District. The procession will proceed via Main Street to the demonstration field on the Clogher Road.

Parking and viewing is available along the full length of the route. In the demonstration field there will be a colourful display of all lodge banners on either side of the platform.

The platform proceedings will commence at 2.15pm, followed by a religious service.

Ballymena

Upwards of 30 Lodges and accompanying bands will take part in the annual Twelfth in Ballymena.

Orangemen and 16 bands will assemble on the Wakehurst Road. The demonstration which starts at 12.30pm will proceed to the demonstration field at Galgorm Playing fields – via Larne Road, Larne Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Bridge Street, North Road, Galgorm Road, Galgorm Roundabout and Raphael Way.

Ballymoney

Over 40 Lodges representing five districts – Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle, Rasharkin and Cloughmills – will take part in the annual demonstration.

The main parade will assemble at the town’s Showgrounds and set off at 1.00pm on the approximate three-mile route through the town centre via Charlotte Street, Main Street, Meeting House Street, Newal Road, Trinity Drive, John Street, Victoria Street, Linen Hall Street, High Street and North Road before returning to the Showgrounds.

Lodges will leave the showgrounds at 4.00pm to make their way home to Orange halls throughout North Antrim.

Ballyronan

The roads into the village will close at 11:30am as the parade commences at this time from the Assembly Field onto the Shore Road, Main Street and to the Demonstration Field on the Ballyneill Road. The parade can be seen from any one of these roads and streets.

Marshals on all incoming roads will direct vehicles into Car Parks in the Demonstration Field and on Ballyneill Road (adjacent to the Demonstration Field), Magherafelt Road and Ballynagarve Road. A small charge of £5 will apply. Limited Free car parking for blue badge holders is available in the demonstration field. Free car parking is available within the Ballyronan Marina Complex and on the parade route - early morning parking would be advised as these spaces will be filled quickly.

In the demonstration field, there are a number of Stalls, selling food, ice cream and loyalist goods. There are also activities for the children such as bouncy castles. A religious service will also be taking place commencing at 2:00pm.

The return parade will commence at 3:30pm, with the last of the procession through the village at 5:00pm.

Belfast

The parade to mark the 329th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in the capital city will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

The parade will make its way to the city centre via Royal Avenue - the normal route having only recently been confirmed following the blaze at the Primark store last August.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed as normal via Donegal Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to Barnett’s Demense.

Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – will walk the six-mile route, traditionally the longest of all the Twelfth demonstrations.

Spectators are expected to line much of the route through the capital city. The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 3pm and the chairman for the afternoon will be the County Grand Master, Spencer Beattie.

The return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 4.15pm.

Carnlough

The scenic east Antrim village of Carnlough will host the members of the Braid District Orange Lodge for the first time since 2013.

Orangemen will leave the assembly field at South Bay at 12 noon and proceed through the village to the demonstration field on the Largy road.

The parade will leave the field at 4.00pm and return through the village before the Lodges depart for their own respective areas.

Coleraine

The parade will begin at 11.00am sharp and will this year feature in the BBC live morning coverage alongside the Belfast procession.

The parade will make its way through the town to the field at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Platform proceedings will commence at 2.00pm with a religious service conducted by Wor. Bro. Rev Brian Hasson.

The parade will leave the field at 3.30pm sharp and process through the town again.

Crossgar

The possession will go from the assembly field on the Downpatrick Road on the 1.5mile route through the town to the demonstration field on the Killyleagh Road.

Brethren and bands will leave at 4.00pm to make their way to their respective towns and villages.

Donemana

Around 50 lodges and a similar number of bands will assemble at the foothill of the Sperrins for the 329th celebrations of the Battle of the Boyne in Donemana.

The main parade is due to leave the assembly field on the Longland Road at 12.30pm and proceed past Allen Park, down the Main Street via Lisnaragh Road before turning onto the Berryhill Road where the demonstration field is located.

All roads through the village will be closed from 11am with diversions in place but Car Parking is available after this time on the perimeter of the village at all entry points. We would ask all attending to please take advise from the stewards present.

All visitors that require Blue Badge parking to be in place adjacent to Donemana P.S. by 11am as these spaces are limited.

Street Stall Holders will require a licence and this can be obtained by contacting Derry City & Strabane District Council - (028) 7125 3253 (Licensing and Safety Advisory Group)

Glenavy

Almost 70 lodges, accompanied by 23 bands will leave the assembly field at 11.30am and make their way though the village to the demonstration field on the Ballyminymore Road.

The parade route passes Glenavy Parish Church.

Platform proceedings will commence at 2.00pm under the chairmanship of District Master Kenneth Harbinson. The principal speaker will be the District Chaplain, Rev. Nick Cooper. The return parade will leave the field at 4.00pm.

Holywood

The parade starts in 12 noon.

Guest speaker at the demonstration field will be Victor Harrison, Past County Grand Master. A religious service will be led by Rev. David McIlveen before the parade leaves at 4.00pm to complete the return route.

Kilkeel

1,500 people, including bands, are expected to take part in the parade, with 3,000 spectating. 15 local bands will be involved.

The "Kilkeel Lodges" leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10:45 to parade the 1.5 miles to the Leestone Road on the outskirts of the town. There, they join with the remainder of the District and return to Kilkeel finishing at the Demonstration field on the Manse Road.

Following refreshments, the Platform Proceedings begin at 2:15pm. The District will leave to commence the homeward parade at 4:00 pm.

Larne

An estimated 4,000 participants will be on parade with several thousand spectators anticipated to attend.

The Parade will commence at 11am and proceed from Church Rd to Bridge St, High St, Main St, Old Glenarm Rd, Herbert Ave, Greenland Parade, Newington Ave, Glenarm Rd, Curran Rd, Bay Rd, Chains Memorial Rd and Rugby Rd. Sandy Bay Playing Fields will play host to the platform proceedings and family entertainment.

The Religious Service will commence at 2pm. The return Parade will depart the field at 3.30pm and proceed via Bay Road, Curran Road, Lower Main Street, Main St, Upper Main St, High St, Bridge St, Station Rd to departure point on Circular Rd.

Lisnaskea

Large crowds are expected to be in attendance.

Lodges and bands will move off from the assembly field on the Enniskillen Road at 12.00 noon and proceed through the town to the demonstration field at Cushwash on the Newtownbutler Road.

The platform proceedings and religious service will commence at 2.00pm and will be chaired by County Fermanagh Grand Master Paul Stevenson.

The return parade is due to commence at 3.15pm.

Pomeroy

The main parade will move off at 12.15pm from the Assembly point on the Tandragee Road and will proceed towards Pomeroy before turning into Station Road to the Demonstration Field.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 3.45pm.

Rathfriland

The parade will leave the assembly field on Newry Road at 12 noon and proceed through the town, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph before making its way to the demonstration field on the Castlewellan Road.

Pre 12th celebrations will take place with the opening of a new arch on Wednesday 3rd July at 7.30pm. The Tattoo will be held in the square of the town on Tuesday 9th July. This will be a memorable event with local bands and musicians taking part.

On Wednesday night 10th July, a family fun night will take place in the town square also from 7.30pm.

The return parade will leave the field at 4.00pm.

Tandragee

The Armagh Demonstration normally attracts upwards of 20,000 spectators, including some from across the border.

The Lodges of the host District will assemble in The Square from 8.45am and joined by County Grand Lodge Officers, will form “The Ring”. They will then process to the junction of the Portadown Road to meet the visiting Districts who will have reached that point from the Assembly Field on the Armagh Road. The main parade, headed by Mavemacullen Accordion Band, will then commence at approximately 9.45am.

The Districts taking part will parade from the Assembly Field as they arrive, and by 12.45pm, all Districts should be in the Demonstration Field.

The parade route through the town is via Church Street, Market Street and Mill Street, to the Demonstration Field on the Scarva Road. There are car parks provided close to the Demonstration Field and elsewhere on the approach roads, with parking for persons with a disability in the town centre and in the Demonstration Field.

The return parade is scheduled to commence from the Demonstration Field at 3.00pm, with Killylea District LOL No. 7 being the first to leave.