New Derry to London air route set to take off

An announcement on a new air route between Derry and London is imminent, the ‘Journal’ can reveal.

It’s understood the new service will operate between City of Derry Airport and London Southend Airport which is located on the eastern outskirts of the English capital.

Few details about the new service - including its start date or flight schedule - are available at the moment but it’s believed it will be supported by British government funding through a public service obligation (PSO).

A PSO service already operates from City of Derry with Scottish airline Loganair running a London Stansted route. This twice-daily service commenced earlier in the year.

One local travel insider says the London Southend move represents a platform for further growth.

“This provides the perfect springboard for City of Derry to seek additional flights into the airport and secure its place as a leading regional air hub,” he said.

“This is good news for Derry and for the entire north west in particular. Frequent flights to London are vitally important for the airport and for the economic development of the entire NW city region.”

Southend Airport is located approximately 36 miles (58 km) from the centre of London and is connected to the capital via regular bus and rail services.

Among the airlines operating from Southend are Ryanair, Easyjet, Loganair and Flybe.

Destinations from the airport include Barcelona, Prague, Dubrovnik, Bilbao and Bucharaest (beginning in November).

Its busiest routes include Amsterdam, Dublin and Alicante.

A spokesperson for Derry & Strabane Council, owners of City of Derry Airport, said it was not in a position to comment on the reports of a new route.