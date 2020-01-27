NI snow alert: Snowfall and ice worse than originally thought - Met Office issue yellow status warning - temperatures to plummet to bitterly cold -6°C with risk of gale-force winds too

Snow is expected to fall in some parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office warned against a "spell of persistent sleet or snow" in Northern Ireland on Monday evening.

Some parts of Northern Ireland look set to see snow on Monday evening.

The Met Office also issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for all of Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Monday morning and is valid from 7.00pm on Monday through to 10.00am on Tuesday.

"Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing," read the yellow status warning from the Met Office.

"Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle."

Temperatures are set to remain below freezing for much of Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Places such as Katesrbridge in Co. Down, Portadown in Co. Armagh will endure feels like temperatures as low as -6°C and -4°C respectively.