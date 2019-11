The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Derry.

The warning was issued on Thursday evening and is active until 10:00am on Friday.

“Icy stretches are likely to develop on roads and pavements overnight as temperatures fall below zero and this may persist into the morning travel period,” said the Met Office.

“Showers of rain or sleet are expected to continue across the west of the warning area, with these falling onto frozen surfaces making ice more likely here.”