Older man drives across Craigavon Bridge on mobility - stopped by P.S.N.I. and video goes viral

An older man who was stopped by the P.S.N.I. while driving his mobility scooter across the Craigavon Bridge has captured the hearts and minds of people all over Derry.

The incident was captured on camera by local tattoo artist, David Mercer.

The man can be seen driving across the Craigavon Bridge towards Abercorn Road. (Photo/Video courtesy of David Mercer)

Mr. Mercer shared the video on social media on Thursday and within the space of a couple of hours it had been viewed more than 30,000 times.

The older gentleman in the video can be seen waiting at traffic lights at the junction between Spencer Road and Victoria Road.

The man makes his way on to the Craigavon Bridge but is stopped by the P.S.N.I. within a few seconds.

“The cops let him on his way and he made it safely off the bridge... Legend,” said David on social media.

Reacting to the video on social media, the man went on win the hearts of mind

“This man deserves an O.B.E. - this town is the best,” said one man.

“You have to admire the man for getting out and about - I say fair play him,” added another.

