The Met Office has appealed for motorists to be aware that fog is expected to form around NI this evening.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "Clearing skies following today's rain will allow fog to form across central and western parts of #NorthernIreland on Tuesday evening.

"This may reduce visibility on some roads such as the #M1, #A4/ #A5 / #A6 #weatheraware #RoadSafetyWeek2019".

Another Tweet by the Met Office reinforces the message.

Driving in fog