PSNI Appeal after man sustains serious injuries in reported collision

A man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries after a report of a collision on the Skeoge Road.

Police in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a road traffic collision in the Skeoge Road area of the city during the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 24).

Inspector McDermot said: “We received a report shortly after 12:35am that a male who was a back seat passenger in an red/orange-coloured Lexus IS 200 sport had sustained serious injuries.

“No other vehicles are reported to have been involved.

“Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains this morning.

“As we continue with our enquiries, the carriageway between the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road remains closed.”

He added: “I want to appeal to anyone who was on the Skeoge Road prior to or around the time the collision was reported to us and who saw what happened or captured the incident on their Dash Cam to get in touch by calling us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 25 of 24/06/19.”