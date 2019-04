The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Derry.

The collision occurred on the A2 Clooney Road between Gransha Road Roundabout and Caw Roundabout.

There is currently an overturned lorry on the road.

The P.S.N.I. is in the process of closing the road in both directions.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details.