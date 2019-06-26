Significant road improvements delivered right across Derry and Strabane in 2018/19, committee told

Notwithstanding the budget restrictions civil servants and roads engineers are operating under, the Department for Infrastructure's Western Division delivered significant road improvements in Derry and Strabane over the past year.

DfI's Divisional Roads Manager, David McKinley, delivering his Spring 2019 report to a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday, said important works were either completed or progressed right across the district in the 2018/19 financial year.

“Over the past year, good progress continues to be made on a number of strategic roads infrastructure projects including the A6 Derry to Dungiven and Castledawson to Randalstown dualling schemes. Development work is also continuing on the A5 Londonderry to Ballygawley dualling and the A2 Buncrana Road upgrade.

“Significant resurfacing schemes have also been completed including the Strand Road, Broad Bridge and Foyleside roundabouts, Woodend Road at Ballymagorry and Glenshane Road at Tirglassan.

"In addition, work was completed on the Caw Roundabout, Ligford Road, Drumlegagh Church Road and Bonds Glen Road as part of the roads recovery fund which addresses roads in immediate need of repair,” he said.

Mr. McKinley also advised that the Network Development scheme for the provision of new footways at Woodend Road, Ballymagorry and at Bradley Way/ Carrick Strand, Strabane are now complete, 20 accessible parking bays have been added to the network and traffic calming has been provided at a number of locations including Moss Road, Glengalliagh and Braehead Road, Nixons Corner. Street lighting measures include the replacement of high masts at Lecky Road Flyover and LED lantern replacements at a number of locations throughout the council area.

He added: “The reconstruction and widening of Ballynameen Bridge, Claudy including the removal of the temporary footbridge is now complete. The flooding event which damaged Ballynameen Bridge also caused damage at the base of a number of bridges and foundation repairs have been completed on these.

“These projects will provide widespread benefits to both the local community and enhance provision for all those walking and cycling, as well as those using roads in the Derry City and Strabane area.”