Significant traffic delays in Ballykelly due to sewerage upgrade

Significant traffic delays are being reported at Balllykelly while sewerage upgrade works continue in the village.

Traffic Watch NI have reported that while traffic flows have been maintained there have been significant traffic delays during the morning peak period this week.

Road users have been urged to allow extra time for journeys.

NI Water is presently upgrading the existing storm sewerage system in Main Street in Ballykelly.

Works commenced on Saturday, June 22, and are due to continue until the end of August, with works 7 days a week, and extended working hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Following extensive consultations to minimise the works impact of these works on residents, businesses and road users, works have been programmed to be completed during the summer months when traffic flows are lightest, however some level of disruption should be expected.

It will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure, while work is undertaken in phases, progressing along the Main Street.