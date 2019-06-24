Skeoge incident: Road reopened

The Skeoge carriageway between the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road in Derry has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier this morning.

Police in Derry are appealing for information following the report of the collision on Skeoge Road during the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 24).

Inspector McDermot said: “We received a report shortly after 12:35am that a male who was a back seat passenger in an red/orange-coloured Lexus IS 200 sport had sustained serious injuries.

“No other vehicles are reported to have been involved.

“Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains this morning.”

He added: “I want to appeal to anyone who was on the Skeoge Road prior to or around the time the collision was reported to us and who saw what happened or captured the incident on their Dash Cam to get in touch by calling us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 25 of 24/06/19.”