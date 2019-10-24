Sub-zero temperatures to freeze NI tonight - icy driving conditions - motorists warned to take precautions

It will be bitterly cold across Northern Ireland on Thursday with some temperatures expected to dip as low as -2°C.

There will be a "slight frost in sheltered rural spots with a minimum temperature -2°C" in some parts, according to the Met Office.

Some parts of Northern Ireland will see subzero temperatures on Thursday evening according to the Met Office.

"Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing with a risk of ice on roads this evening," said NI Weather and Flood Advisory Service.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads," they added.

The forecast for the next few days according to the Met Office will see rain for some parts and frosts over the weekend.

"Mainly dry and after a bright start, it will become cloudy.

"There will be some light rain for a time over Country Down and parts of Antrim. Light winds. Maximum temperature 9°C," said the Met Office.

The outlook for Saturday through to Monday is "perhaps some rain in the southeast early Saturday otherwise sunny intervals over the weekend with a few showers. Monday mainly dry and sunny with isolated showers. Night frosts."