The Open 2019 at Royal Portrush: traffic disruption, road closures and parking restrictions

This weekend (14 July) will see Royal Portrush play host to golf's oldest major championship for the first time since 1951.

This year marks the 148th edition of The Open championship, with the tournament taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from Sunday 14 to Sunday 21 July.

Traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be enforced by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to help minimise congestion for the event

Travel disruption

It is anticipated there will be a high number of spectators heading to Royal Portrush throughout the week to attend the event, with some travel disruption expected.

The organisers of The Open are asking visitors to consider the use of public transport, which will be significantly enhanced for travel convenience, to help minimise road traffic congestion.

A range of bus, coach and train services will be available for spectators to reach The Open, with both scheduled and specially designated services for travel running from Belfast and Derry to Portrush.

The special coach and rail services operate directly between Belfast and Portrush and are available to buy online.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be enforced by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to help minimise congestion and disruption to local residents, and there will be some road closures throughout the week.

The following roads will be closed to traffic between the hours of 6am and 10pm from Sunday 14 to Monday 22 July (inclusive):

- Ballybogey Road - from Ballymacrea Road / Ballymagarry Road to Dunluce Road

- Portstewart Road - between Glenvale Crescent and Coleraine Road

- Whiterocks Road - between Dunluce Road and beach

Traffic to and from Portrush should use Atlantic Road or Portstewart Road.

All traffic diversions will be signposted.

Extensive on-street parking restrictions will also be in place in and around Portrush from 14 to 22 July.

Vehicles will not be permitted to stop for any reason - including to drop or pick up passengers - on the following roads:

- Causeway Street - between Strand Road and Crocknamack Road

- Crocknamack Road, Bushmills Road

- Ballywillan Road - between Crocknamack Road and Castleview Park

- Dunluce Avenue, Sandhill Drive

- Eglinton Street - between Sandhill Drive and Crocknamack Road

- Portstewart Road - between Coleraine Road and Glenvale Road

- Coleraine Road - between Portstewart Road and Glenvale Road

All temporary parking restrictions will be clearly marked with no stopping, no waiting or no parking cones.

For further travel and traffic information, visit theopen.com