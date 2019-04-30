UPDATE on recovery of overturned lorry on NI motorway

Police have asked motorists to avoid the Dunsilly onslip (off the M2), southbound, to allow the recovery of an overturned lorry.

A tweet by the PSNI says the onslip "will be closed for a period of time to facilitate the recovery of an overturned lorry".

"Motorists should seek alternative routes," they add.

A later Tweet by TrafficwatchNI issues a photograph of the ongoing recovery of the lorry.

It clarifies that the onslip M22 at Dunsilly remains closed “following a lorry & its trailer over turning earlier”.

It adds that “recovery efforts continue” and “knock on delays A26 Lisnevenagh Rd from #Ballymena direction” while “traffic is being diverted towards #Antrim Town”.