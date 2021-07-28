Traffic casualties dip in Derry during Covid

This was a significant decrease of 138 from 630 in 2019/20.

While the total number of casualties reduced, three people were sadly killed on local roads over the2020/21 financial year.

This was up from zero in 2019/20 when Derry/Strabane was the only area in the whole of the north not to suffer any fatalities at all on the roads.

In 2020/21, 32 people were seriously injured in road traffic collisions and 457 people were slightly injured.

Fifty two children under the age of 16 were registered as road traffic accident casualties in Derry/Strabane over the 2020/21 year but thankfully none were killed. Three children were seriously injured while 49 were slightly injured over the year.

Across the north as a whole the number of injury road traffic collisions reported to the police has fallen for four consecutive years, to 3,724 in 2020/21. But the PSNI added the proviso that ‘the latest annual fall must be viewed in the context of lockdown measures which were introduced throughout 2020/21 in relation to COVID-19 and reduced traffic volume by close to 75% at its lowest point’.