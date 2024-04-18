Traffic lanes closed in both directions following road collision in Waterside area of Derry
Motorists have been asked to take note that a road traffic collision has resulted in both lanes along one of the busiest roads in the Waterside being closed off.
A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed at around 4.40pm on Thursday: “Road users are advised that the Limavady Road in Derry/Londonderry is now closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
"Limavady-bound traffic is being diverted along the Glendermott Road, and city-bound traffic is being diverted via Broomhill Avenue," the spoesperson advised.
