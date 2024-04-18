Traffic lanes closed in both directions following road collision in Waterside area of Derry

Motorists have been asked to take note that a road traffic collision has resulted in both lanes along one of the busiest roads in the Waterside being closed off.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed at around 4.40pm on Thursday: “Road users are advised that the Limavady Road in Derry/Londonderry is now closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

"Limavady-bound traffic is being diverted along the Glendermott Road, and city-bound traffic is being diverted via Broomhill Avenue," the spoesperson advised.

Earlier police had advised that the Limavady Road was closed in one direction following a road traffic collision.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Please exercise caution in the area.”

