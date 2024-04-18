Traffic lanes closed in both directions following road collision in Waterside area of Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed at around 4.40pm on Thursday: “Road users are advised that the Limavady Road in Derry/Londonderry is now closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

"Limavady-bound traffic is being diverted along the Glendermott Road, and city-bound traffic is being diverted via Broomhill Avenue," the spoesperson advised.

Earlier police had advised that the Limavady Road was closed in one direction following a road traffic collision.

