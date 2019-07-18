Traffic light timings altered at Victoria Rd. bridge junction

Adjustments have been made to the timing of traffic lights at the Waterside end of Craigavon Bridge.

Increased ‘green time’ has now been allocated to the Victoria Road approach into the city at its junction with the upper deck of the bridge.

Since the adjustments were made in April/May, waiting times on the inward journey to the city have been noticeably less.

It’s a move welcomed by SDLP councillor Martin Reilly: “The congestion for motorists entering the city along the Victoria Road was a concern for many residents and those businesses familiar with this junction,” he said.

“I am glad the review earlier this year, prompted by me, has now borne out positive results for people approaching this city entrance. I thank the officials from DfI Roads for acting on the concerns I had brought to them by increasing ‘green time’ at this busy approach.”

It’s understood the junction will continued to be monitored in the future.