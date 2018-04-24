Traffic survey under way in Eastway area of Creggan

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has welcomed the news that a traffic survey is underway along Eastway Gardens leading to Demesne Avenue to look at need for additional traffic calming measures

Speaking to the Journal yesterday, Councillor Kelly said it was hoped that this would result in traffic calming measures.

Colr. Kelly said residents have been raising concerns over traffic exceeding the speed limit in the area, and posing a risk to pedestrians and other motorists.

He said: “Back in February I held an on-site meeting with Transport NI and stressed the need for extra traffic calming measures to be introduced to the area. They agreed to place speed trackers on the road to assess the flow of traffic through the area. This is now happening.

“Residents have made a number of complaints to me about cars speeding on the stretch of road leading from Eastway Gardens into Demesne Avenue.

“A number of years ago, Sinn Féin surveyed the area and successfully lobbied for a number of speed ramps to be installed. However, there are still significant gaps between the speed ramps on this long stretch of road.

“The community had, and still does hold serious concerns about the safety for not just pedestrians, but also motorists, as this is a very busy location and vehicles simply travel too fast on this stretch of road.

“I hope once the survey is complete Transport NI move as quickly as possible to install new traffic calming measures,” he added.