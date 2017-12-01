Translink announces £4.9m Goldline investment for Derry to Belfast service

Translink has announced the arrival of 12 new Goldline double decker coaches for North West services.

Representing an investment of around £4.9million funded by the Department for Infrastructure, these new high spec vehicles will be used on the popular 212 Goldline service between Derry and Belfast.

Their arrival coincides with the start of additional early morning and late evening 212 Goldline services which operate every 15 minutes at peak times and include 9 direct services daily between Derry and Belfast.

Customers can also enjoy great value travel with journeys from £6.70 using a Smartlink travelcard.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “This latest investment further demonstrates our commitment to keep people in the North West connected, supporting the local economy, addressing congestion and improving air quality.

“We’re especially pleased to introduce these coaches into service during the busy run-up to Christmas – our customers can now choose from more than 50 return services every day between the two cities on Goldline and NI Railways services.

“Our customers will benefit from more seating and enhanced features including at-seat USB charging points, more legroom and headroom plus low floor wheelchair access.

“They are also some of the most fuel efficient and environmentally-friendly vehicles in the region.

“Our Goldline service is a real success story with passenger growth of over 50% in the past decade across Northern Ireland. In the North West, the Goldline 212 service now carries around 800,000 passengers per year and this latest investment will help attract more customers on board, encouraging them to adopt more sustainable travel routines.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, said: “I am delighted to welcome the new coaches and additional services announced today.

“A lot of local people use the 212 service daily and this will further add to their convenience and comfort. I would like to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of Translink to enhance their services to the North West. Improved connectivity and enhanced infrastructure is a key priority of our recently launched Strategic Growth Plan and it’s good to see our local services improving to meet those objectives.”

For added convenience, Translink customers can also now buy tickets online for 11pm, midnight and 1am departures from Belfast to Derry. For further details visit www.translink.co.uk/goldline/ or call 028 90 66 66 30.