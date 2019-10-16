Translink joins in Halloween festival with special programme

Translink is running a special programme of activities and travel promotions during Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Halloween 2019 celebrations to mark the opening of the North West Transport Hub,

The hub is to open at the site of the former Waterside Train Station this month, in time for the city’s Halloween celebrations, which run from Oct. 26th to Nov. 1st.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, welcomed Translink’s partnership with the Derry Halloween celebrations. “I am delighted that Translink will play such an active role in our 2019 Halloween celebrations and that the new station in the Waterside will not only be a hub for various modes of transport but a hub for all things Halloween during the week-long festival,” she said.

Festivities from Oct. 26th include a spooky installation in the new station, live music, storytelling and carnival performances on Halloween night. On Tuesday, Oct. 29th, The Wheelin Banshee Bike Ride, organised by Sustrans, will leave the hub at 5.30pm and take cyclists on a tour around the festival.

“I am excited to see the regenerated Waterside Train Station in all its glory when the new North West Transport Hub opens and the new track, signalling and telecoms work that have taken place,” the mayor said. “The varied Halloween programme and special promotions at the hub will hopefully encourage people to consider active and sustainable travel options and provide the ideal welcome to visitors who are joining us for the world’s biggest and best Halloween party.”

Translink has a range of deals and services on, including the £19 Halloween Family Day Ticket for up to two adults and four children, a ‘return for a single’ ticket on the train between Coleraine and Derry, a Bus Rambler ticket for £9.50 offering unlimited travel and a £2 Link day ticket for all-day travel on Foyle Metro. There will be a late-night train to Coleraine after the fireworks on Halloween Night at 10.38pm, and those returning to Belfast can take the Goldline 212 coach service that will run up to 11pm from Foyle Street.

Ian Campbell, director of service operations for Translink, said they were pleased to work with the council, and called the opening of the new hub, “a key milestone”.

“We want to create a community buzz around the opening of the new facility and through hosting a variety of in-station activities we hope passengers will be able to enjoy the best of the city’s Halloween festivities as part of their journey experience,” he said.