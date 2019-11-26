Translink to launch additional Derry train services next week

Translink NI Railways has announced additional train services and a number of timetable changes which come into effect from Monday, December 8.

Capacity has been improved for peak commuter trains on the network, as well as at weekends, to meet customer demand, and additional Saturday night trains have been added to NI Railways timetable.

On the Derry line NI Railways will be operating 6 carriage trains on weekend services, maximising capacity.

The 5.50 a.m. service from Coleraine to Belfast will terminate at Lanyon Place station, where passengers can make onward connections.

A 6.20 a.m. weekday departure from Portadown will continue through to Derry, facilitating University of Ulster students at Coleraine and Magee campuses.

Last year, NI Railways carried 15.8million passenger journeys, an increase of 5.6% on the previous year and the highest in its 50-year history.

Translink has encouraged passengers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, which are available on its website https://www.translink.co.uk/timetables