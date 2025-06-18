250 Apprentice Boys to parade from Waterside to Derry city centre

Around 250 people are expected to take part in an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ABOD Walker Parent Club have advised the Parades Commission its demonstration will leave Rossdowney Park at 11am before making its way to the Memorial Hall.

The Churchill Flute Band and Star of the Roe Flute Band will take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Rossdowney Park the route follows Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Stable Lane, finishing in Society Street at 12.15pm.