425 metre stretch of Crescent Link in Derry to be closed overnight for £160,000 resurfacing

A half kilometre stretch of the Crescent Link will be closed overnight all next week to allow for a £160,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

The resurfacing scheme will extend in the direction of the Altnagelvin Roundabout along the A514 Crescent Link Road approximately 425 metres from its junction with Kilfennan Link Roundabout to its junction with Knightbridge.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Derry area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

DfI said that in order to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a night time road closure between the hours of 7pm and 7am from Monday, April 7, 2025 until Friday, April 11, 2025.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be in operation along the B530 Kilfennan Link Road, B530 Rossdowney Road and A6 Dungiven Road.

The Department says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 11, however the Department will keep the public informed.