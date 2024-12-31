50 years of the Volkswagen Polo: Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Getting a product right first time around guarantees its profile and acceptance long after the initial launch.

Other compact cars have been offered by Volkswagen but the Polo name has endured through six generations carrying the respected badge.

Slightly smaller cars from the German manufacturer fell from grace early on with both the Lupo (1998-2005) and the Brazilian built Fox (2005-2011) fading from the buyers’ attentions.

When the VW Beetle was due to be replaced in the 1970s, Volkswagen had several models in development.

The Passat came on to the market in 1973, followed a year later by the Golf, while the Polo made its debut in 1975.

No vehicle before had been so compact, yet refined.

Positioned a class below the Golf, the Polo perfectly rounded off the then new model family with front-wheel drive.

Now, 50 years later and in its sixth generation, the Polo has proven how a small car can assert itself confidently with more than 20 million cars sold worldwide.

The Polo represented affordable mobility for everyone with state-of-the-art technology and a fair price-performance ratio, and has contributed to individual mobility over generations.

This small car, following in the footsteps of the Beetle, was first shown in March 1975 based on the Audi 50.

In slightly modified form it went into series production in Wolfsburg as the Volkswagen Polo, and quickly became the car to have in the small car segment.

With its clean design and high functionality, it caught the spirit of the times.

Efficient, practical and affordable, the lightweight vehicle was also characterised by agility, very good handling characteristics and economical engines - core virtues that have continued the success story ever since.

With each generation, the small car has been developed further.

The Polo II brought a number of improvements from 1981 onwards, including more space and comfort as well as modernised engines.

In 1987, the limited special series Polo Coupé GT G40 saw the debut of the scroll-type supercharger, which provided more power.

Another leap forward followed in the third generation from 1994, also in terms of technology. The Polo III was one of the first vehicles in its class with innovative safety features such as airbags.

In 1998, the Polo was available for the first time as a GTI.

With a significant increase in size, the fourth generation offered a new level of comfort and safety from 2002, with front and side airbags, power steering and ABS as standard.

The Polo V saw the introduction of a host of digital innovations from 2009, including infotainment and assistance systems which made driving more comfortable than ever.

The Polo V also impressed in motorsport. With the Polo R WRC, Volkswagen won the World Rally Championship title four times in a row from 2013. The sixth generation was based on the VAG’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) and set new standards in 2017 in terms of connectivity, safety and driving dynamics.

The Polo became even more digital and innovative with the product upgrade in 2021, now boasting assistance and comfort systems rarely found in the compact sector.

Volkswagen Classic is accompanying the Polo in its anniversary year and will be presenting historic models in motorshows from its own collection in the coming months.