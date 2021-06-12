Aer Lingus Belfast, Donegal and Dublin routes cancelled after Stobart collapse

Are Lingus (via Pixabay)

The route is one of numerous important connections for people across Ireland and the UK which have now stopped operating including several from Belfast City. (Full list below)

In a statement this afternoon a spokesperson for Donegal Airport posted: "We regret to advise the Aer Lingus Regional Donegal – Dublin service operated by Stobart Air has been cancelled with immediate effect, as Stobart Air has ceased operations.

"Aer Lingus have advised passengers not to come to the airport but to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information.

"Aer Lingus will be contacting affected passengers directly."

Are Lingus has also clarified today: "Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its Franchise Agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect. As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled.

"Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020. Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

"Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air. Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.

"Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options."