Busy Derry road to be reduced to one lane for a week

A busy Derry road is to be reduced to one lane for one week to allow for sewer maintenance.

NI Water, together with contractor, Quinn Automatic will be undertaking sewer maintenance work on the Culmore Road.

The work is expected to take one week to complete.

These works are programmed to commence on Sunday August 19 and will take approximately one week to complete.

The work will involve structural repairs and the replacement of an existing cover on a Combined Sewer Overflow chamber, which is in poor condition.

In order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a lane closure in place on the Culmore Road during the works. However, normal traffic flow will be maintained, with one lane remaining open in each direction at all times.

Vehicular access for residents will be maintained and pedestrian access will be available at all times. Parking restrictions will be in place around the working area.

Working hours will be, Sunday 8.00am to 5.00pm and Monday to Friday 8.00am to 8.00.pm However, it may be necessary at times for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

NI Water and Quinn Automatic thanked the public for their patience and cooperation while they carry out this essential maintenance work and added that they will do everything they can to keep all disruption to a minimum.

Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.