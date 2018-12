A road traffic collision occurred on a busy road on the outskirts of Derry.

The collision occurred shortly after 8:15am on Friday near the turn-off for Claudy on the A6.

The collision happened on a stretch of the A6 between Derry and Claudy.

The crash was in the Derry-bound lane of the Foreglen Road.

A vehicle and part of a near by grass verge were both damaged.

There are no reports of any injuries.