City of Derry Airport announce summer sun flights to Majorca and the Algarve for 2022

Travel Solutions, Northern Ireland's award winning and leading tour operator, will operate weekly flights to these popular holiday destinations from June 2022, offering a choice of self-catering and hotel options at competitive prices.

From today, August 17, holidaymakers in the North West will be able to book a holiday to these popular sun destinations, with the convenience of departing from their local airport at competitive prices.

The new routes will commence June 29, 2022 to August 31, 2022 inclusive.

Brenda Morgan Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport, Laura Laurie Commercial Manager, Peter McMinn Managing Director at Travel Solutions, Steve Frazer Managing Director at City of Derry Airport and Julie Magill Operations Director at Travel Solutions.

Travel Solutions Managing Director, Peter McMinn, said: “We have always known that holidaymakers in the North West wanted to fly from their local airport, and with the help of the team at City of Derry Airport, we are pleased that from summer 2022, Travel Solutions will be offering their award winning holidays to the island of Majorca and to The Algarve.

"Direct flights from City of Derry Airport make it so much easier.

“We have chosen these two destinations because they offer so much and ideal for families, couples and younger sun worshippers. Choose from relaxing by the pool or on the beach, to touring the region for the more inquisitive visitor”.

“Travel Solutions celebrated their twenty-five-year anniversary in 2021 and offer a wide range of value holiday options."

There are a variety of packages available for both destinations with only a £50.00 per person deposit and many early booking offers available, including free child places. For more details and to book, contact Travel Solutions directly on 028 90455030 or by contacting your local travel agent. Prices start from £499.00 including flights and self-catering accommodation.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport added: "We are delighted to add these two very popular routes from the Northwest for summer 22.