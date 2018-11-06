Council worker dies in Co. Derry after being struck by bin lorry

A council cleansing operative who died after being struck by a bin lorry in Limavady earlier today has been named as 51-year-old John Winton.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Winton, who had been working on the vehicle at the time of the tragic incident.

The incident occurred in Limavady.

Inspector Siobhan Watt said: “Police can confirm that a 51-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision at Mount Eden in Limavady around 7.30am this morning, Tuesday 6 November.

“John Winton, a cleansing operative, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a collision with the refuse collection vehicle he was working on.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and police have appealed to any witnesses to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 195 of 06/11/18.”

Emergency services crews were tasked to the incident in the Mount Eden area of the Co Londonderry town at around 7.30am.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:34 this morning following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

A spokesperson said: “Two emergency ambulances were despatched to the incident.

“No one was transported from the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene of the collision.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI are aware of the incident in Limavady this morning, are attending the scene and making enquiries.”