Culmore Road lane to be closed for eight weeks to facilitate Derry wastewater network improvements

A lane of the Culmore Road between Greenhaw and the Culmore Roundabout is to be closed for eight weeks to facilitate essential waste water and sewerage improvements.

NI Water said the work is necessary to improve capacity and prevent flooding.

The utility company is installing a new stormwater pipeline between Greenhaw Road and the Culmore Road Roundabout.

This will remove storm (rain) water from this part of the combined wastewater system to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area.

It will get underway on April 7 and will take around eight weeks to complete.

NI Water Senior Project Manager, Robert McLean said: “NI Water is working to identify areas where the existing combined sewer network can be separated through the provision of a dedicated storm (rain) water system.

"The work in the Culmore Road area will reduce the pressure on the local wastewater network and help provide some additional capacity in the short-term.

“Work is due to get underway at the junction of Greenhaw Road/Culmore Road on Monday, April 7.”

The following arrangements will be in place during the course of the works:

Greenhaw Road (April 7 for 3 weeks excluding Easter holiday): Closure of left turn exit lane at junction of Culmore Road towards Culmore Road Roundabout. The approved temporary traffic diversion route during this period will be signposted via Culmore Road/Pennyburn Roundabout.

Culmore Road (April 7 for 8 weeks excluding Easter holiday): Single-lane closure between Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road Roundabout with two-way traffic maintained.

St. Peter’s Church bus stop: Bus services will remain in place throughout the duration of works. However, around mid-May, the bus stop at St. Peter’s Church will be temporarily relocated to facilitate pipelaying works in that area. Notification of the temporary bus stop location will be erected on St. Peter’s Church bus stop in advance and schools will be notified.

Culmore Road Cycle Route: The cycle route between Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road Roundabout will need to be closed for the duration of the pipelaying works (April 7 for 8 weeks) – a signed temporary diversion will be in place.

Mr. McLean said: “Vehicular access will be maintained for residents and businesses within any working area, but at times could be subject to delay. NI Water’s contractor, CivCo, will liaise with properties along the pipeline route with regards to access, parking, bin collections, deliveries etc.

“A suspension of works is planned over the Easter holidays from Friday, April 18 until Sunday, April 27 inclusive. During this time traffic management will be removed from both Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road and will be reinstated on Monday, April 28.

“We would take this opportunity to highlight to the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and CivCo take this opportunity to thank residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this new dedicated stormwater system. We assure the public that we will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe.”