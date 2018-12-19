Derry car crash causing traffic chaos Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A road traffic collision in Derry is causing major disruption to morning rush hour traffic. The collision occurred on Buncrana Road near the Cosh Bar and Grill. The collision happened on Wednesday morning. It is not yet known if anyone was injured. Emergency services are currently at the scene. Section of main Derry to Belfast road to close this week