Derry City Cemetery visitors advised of restrictions tomorrow

Visitors to the City Cemetery are advised there will be restricted access to the small chapel of rest on the site to allow for essential works on Wednesday.

The area, beside the Lone Moor Road entrance, will be cordoned off throughout the day to ensure health and safety while maintenance works are carried out.

Visitors are asked to use the top entrance if possible and follow directions on site. Derry City & Strabane District Council said it hoped to have the area reopened on Thursday.