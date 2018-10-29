Derry road closures ahead of Hallowe'en celebrations

A number of roads in Derry city centre will be closed at various times on Wednesday evening to facilitate the city's world famous Hallowe'en celebrations.

Lane closures will be introduced along Strand Road and Foyle Embankment in advance of the Hallowe'en street parade from 6.30pm until approximately 8.45pm.

International drummers Spark! make their way through Derry city centre on Sunday as they take part in Derry City and Strabane District Councils annual Halloween Festival. (Photo: Martin McKeown/Inpresspics.com)

Strand Road, Harbour Square, Queens Quay, Whittaker Street and the Foyle Embankment, between Water Street and the Hotel, will be closed to traffic for varying lengths of time during the evening events, between 6.30pm and 8.45pm.

For more information visit the Derry Hallowe'en website derryhalloween.com