A main road in Derry on which a lorry became stuck on Tuesday morning has now been cleared.

The stuck lorry caused major traffic delays when it became stuck at the junction of Spencer Road and Fountain Hill in the Waterside area of the city.

Traffic was passing using one lane only.

"Reference the lorry stuck at Spencer Road/Fountain Hill in Waterside, Derry/Londonderry - disruption cleared and road fully open.

"Thanks for your patience," said the PSNI on social media.