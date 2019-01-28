Derry road reopens after two vehicle collision

The P.S.N.I. has reopened a busy Derry road after a two vehicle road traffic collision.

The P.S.N.I. and other emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Skeoge Road on Monday afternoon.

Diversions were in place.

The police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.