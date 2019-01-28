Derry road reopens after two vehicle collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The P.S.N.I. has reopened a busy Derry road after a two vehicle road traffic collision. The P.S.N.I. and other emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Skeoge Road on Monday afternoon. Diversions were in place. The police advised motorists to avoid the area. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area. Four men killed in Donegal car crash