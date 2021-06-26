Derry road traffic collision : Man in 40s arrested and man in 60s treated for injuries

Police have appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision in Newbuildings this morning to come forward.

Officers attended the scene of the road traffic collision on at Woodside Road.

Sergeant Brogan said: “A report of the two vehicle collision was received at approximately 7.45am this morning.

“A man in his 60s was treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

A man in his 40s was arrested, police said, on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He remains in police custody.

“The Woodside Road was closed for a time at its junction with the Corrody Road, but has now reopened,” Sgt Brogan said.