Derry to Omagh road reopens after collision

A section of the A5 road between Derry and Omagh has reopened after a road traffic collision on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Mulvin Road near Victoria Bridge. Emergency services attended the scene. All traffic was diverted along the Melmount Road. The road has now reopened.