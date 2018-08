A road in Inishowen, Co. Donegal has been closed after a road traffic collision on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the R38 (between Ballyliffin and Carndonagh) near Scoil Phádraig, Rashenny.

Scoil Phdraig, Rashenny, Inishowen. (Photo: Google Maps)

Gardai have closed the road.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area.

It is not yet known if there any injuries.