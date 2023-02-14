Extra late night services on 212 Derry to Belfast route will boost night time economies, councillor

It’s emerged that a new 1.15am service will leave Belfast for Derry on Friday and Saturday evenings from St. Patrick’s weekend, March 17 and 18, onwards.

The latest service at present leaves the Europea Bus Centre at 12.15am getting passengers to Foyle Street at 1.55am. The new later services should thus arrive in Derry at 2.55am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New late services from Derry to Belfast on Fridays and Saturdays will leave Foyle Street at 11pm. Currently the last bus leaves Derry at 10pm.

Translink are introducing extra late night weekend services on the 212 route.

The new services will arrive at the Europa at approximately 1am.

Details of the new services were revealed by Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that after sustained lobbying from myself and SDLP colleagues that Translink have now confirmed additional late night bus services from Belfast and Derry on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Improving public transport provision has long been a priority for my party and these new services will benefit all the areas along the 212 route including Dungiven, Maghera and Castledawson.

“These services will be welcomed by local people travelling at the weekend for shopping, to socialise or to visit friends and family without having to worry about heading home early, with boosts for our economy. It will be particularly beneficial for those who live in rural areas and often struggle to find alternative modes of transport to get home,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad