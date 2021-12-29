Extreme caution urged as 40MPH high winds close Derry’s Foyle Bridge to high sided vehicles
The Foyle Bridge in Derry has been closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds of 40 miles per hour this morning (Wednesday).
Traffic Watch NI said that 30 MPH speed restrictions will also now apply to other road users crossing the Foyle on the bridge.
“Road users are advised to exercise extreme caution,” Traffic Watch NI advised.
High winds are being reported across the north west this morning.
A yellow gale warning and a yellow small craft warning has been issued for the north west coastal region by Met Eireann.
In its forecast for today Met Eireann states: “Remaining rain in the north will continue to clear northeastwards giving way to drier and brighter conditions with just scattered patches of drizzle and sunny spells developing. Mild and blustery, especially this morning, with fresh to strong and gusty west winds and afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.”