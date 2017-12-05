Four members of family killed in crash

Four members of one family were killed in a road traffic collision near New Ross, Co. Wexford on Monday.

The incident happened at around 6.30p.m. when the car the family were travelling in collided with a lorry at the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboola road at Begerin.

It's understood the occupants were an Irish family, a married couple in their seventies and their two sons in their forties, who had returned to Ireland from the USA for a funeral.

The driver of the lorry and a passenger in the lorry were uninjured in the collision.

Gardai have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them immediately.

Contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.