Foyle Street Car Park in Derry city centre to reopen this weekend

Foyle Street Car Park in Derry city centre is to reopen this weekend.

The car park has been closed for a prolonged period to facilitate an extensive upgrade of the water and wastewater network in the area by NI Water.

The work saw the replacement of the 100-year-old water network in this part of the city, as well as the installation of a dedicated storm water pipeline and the completion of over 50 connections to local properties.

Now the works have been completed, it’s business as usual, and motorists can once again access the car park, which is one of the Council’s most popular parking facilities.

A spokesperson for the Council said the authority wanted to take the opportunity to thank the public for their patience during the closure, which helped accommodate the changes to bus services for the duration of the works and keep public transport running smoothly during the scheme.