Foyle Street in Derry city centre to reclose for major water and sewerage upgrade on Monday
NI Water said its contractor BSG will recommence the installation of water and wastewater infrastructure from January 6.
“Foyle Street – which was temporarily reopened for around four weeks over the festive period – will be closed to through traffic between Water Street and Shipquay Place. Pedestrian access and taxi services will be available while work is ongoing,” the utility company said.
Before the Christmas reopening the thoroughfare was closed in August for the works.
The upgrade will be finished by the summer.
NI Water said it, and its project team from Arup and BSG, were ‘grateful to the local businesses and wider public for their ongoing support as we deliver these essential new water and wastewater improvements’.
“We will continue to make every effort to complete the next phases of work in the shortest possible timeframe and will keep key stakeholders updated as work progresses,” it said.
