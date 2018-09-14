Friends of Derry woman killed in car crash raising money to help family

Friends of an 18 year-old woman killed in a road traffic collision in Derry on Wednesday are attempting to raise money to make sure relatives of the deceased travelling to Derry from Poland arrive in time for her funeral.

Laura Szewc was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision near Nixon's Corner on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for 18 year-old woman killed in Derry crash

Two other females were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Laura, a student at North West Regional College, was from the Cornshell Fields area of Derry.

Friends posted heartbreaking tributes to Laura on social media on Thursday with some describing her as a "little princess", an "amazing girl" and as the "brightest star".

It is understood that Laura's family are originally from Poland.

Laura's sister-in-law, Stacey Glasgow, set-up a fundraising page on JustGiving.com to help pay for relatives belonging to Laura travelling from Poland to Derry for the funeral.

"Please help us to support and raise funds to help towards Laura Szewc's funeral costs," wrote friend Stacey.

"Our beautiful girl was tragically taken from us at the age of 18 in a horrific car crash. Laura was such a bright beautiful young girl who had her whole life ahead of her and was loved by so many people.

"She had so much ambitions and always had a smile on her face. You will be sorely missed by everyone darling we love you all so much! Please help us to bring Laura's immediate family from Poland to help them say their goodbyes. Thank you to everyone for their support at this sad sad time," added Stacey.

The target set on the page is £6,000 and at the time of publishing almost 150 people had donated more than £2,200.

For more information on the fundraising page set-up in memory of Laura Szewc visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stacey-glasgow