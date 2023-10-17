Greenway closed at Fort George for next phase of Pennyburn bridge works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FP McCann, which is currently developing Derry City and Strabane District Council’s new bridge and greenway to the Bay Road Park, commenced the latest phase of work on Monday.

The path and cycleway will be closed until Friday.

“To facilitate work on the new Pennyburn footbridge, the quay trail at Fort George will be closed from 8am today, Tuesday, October 17, until 5pm on Friday, October 20,” DC&SDC confirmed.

An artist's impression of the new Pennyburn Bridge.

A pile driver was placed on the Bay Road side of the Pennyburn on Monday to commence the work.

FP McCann advised neighbouring businesses that it was sinking piles for abutments to support the deck of the bridge when it is eventually in place.

“As you may be aware, works are now underway on the construction of the Bay Road Bridge section of the North West Greenway. To date some enabling works have been carried out.

"The next significant stage of works planned is for the piling to the bridge abutments which is due to commence on October 16 and will take approximately one week.

“The piling will be hard driven precast concrete piles 350 x 350mm. This method has been stipulated mainly due to environmental factors. We appreciate that this may cause disturbance through noise and vibrations.